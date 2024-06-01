In Volchansk, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded during the shelling of the Russian Federation

Russian terrorists do not stop shelling the Kharkiv region. So, as a result of an enemy attack on May 30 in Volchansk, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded. This is reported on Facebook by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor general's Office, on May 31, at about 14:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Shestakovo, Chuguevsky district. Two men were injured. Residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged.

On May 30, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded due to enemy shelling in Volchansk. The man arrived in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to help evacuate people and animals from areas of active hostilities. Doctors helped him.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chuguevsky District Prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched on violations of the laws and customs of War (article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

