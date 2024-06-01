ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Volchansk, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded during the shelling of the Russian Federation

In Volchansk, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded during the shelling of the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 32099 views

A volunteer from Switzerland was wounded during the Russian shelling of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, while performing a humanitarian mission to evacuate people and animals from war zones.

Russian terrorists do not stop shelling the Kharkiv region. So, as a result of an enemy attack on May 30 in Volchansk, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded. This is reported on Facebook by the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor general's Office, on May 31, at about 14:00, the Russian military shelled the village of Shestakovo, Chuguevsky district. Two men were injured. Residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged.

On May 30, a volunteer from Switzerland was wounded due to enemy shelling in Volchansk. The man arrived in Ukraine on a humanitarian mission to help evacuate people and animals from areas of active hostilities. Doctors helped him.

Under the procedural guidance of the Chuguevsky District Prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched on violations of the laws and customs of War (article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As a result of the Russian rocket attack on the port of Odessa, two civilians were injured31.05.24, 23:08 • 32502 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies
switzerlandSwitzerland
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook
kharkivKharkiv

