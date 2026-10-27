In Ukraine, 72% of the projected grain areas have been harvested: which regions are leading

As of October 27, agricultural producers had harvested 41.7 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops from 8.3 million hectares, or 72% of the projected area. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported this, UNN writes.

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It is noted that the average grain yield is 50.2 centners per hectare.

The harvesting of late-season crops is currently underway. In particular, farmers have harvested 9.8 million tonnes of sunflower from 85% of the area, 7.9 million tonnes of corn from 29% of the area, and 3.2 million tonnes of soybeans from 91% of the area. They have also harvested 3.9 million tonnes of sugar beets, 60.1 thousand tonnes of buckwheat, and 89 thousand tonnes of millet. The total gross harvest of sunflower, soybeans, and rapeseed reached 16.9 million tonnes.

The wheat, barley, peas, and rapeseed harvests have been completed. The figures stand at 26.2 million tonnes of wheat, 6.6 million tonnes of barley, and 833.6 thousand tonnes of peas.

In terms of the area under grain harvesting, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions are the leaders in Ukraine. The highest average yields are being achieved by farmers in Sumy region (69.8 centners per hectare), Khmelnytskyi region (69 centners per hectare), Bukovyna (64 centners per hectare), and Vinnytsia region (63 centners per hectare).

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