In two days, nine children were injured due to the shelling of the Russian army in Ukraine

More than 1,952 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 26, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 551 children were killed and more than 1,401 were injured in various degrees of severity. This was reported on Wednesday in the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 547, Kharkiv - 395, Kherson - 152, Dnepropetrovsk - 151, Kiev - 130, Zaporozhye - 108, Mykolaiv - 107.

