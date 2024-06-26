In two days, nine children were injured due to the shelling of the Russian army in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In two days, nine children were wounded in Russian shelling in Ukraine. In total, more than 1,952 children suffered as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.
More than 1,952 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of June 26, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 551 children were killed and more than 1,401 were injured in various degrees of severity. This was reported on Wednesday in the Office of the prosecutor general, reports UNN.
Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 547, Kharkiv - 395, Kherson - 152, Dnepropetrovsk - 151, Kiev - 130, Zaporozhye - 108, Mykolaiv - 107.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, in recent days:
- On June 24, as a result of shelling in Druzhkovka and Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region, 5 children were injured: two boys aged 12 and 16 and three girls aged 9, 11 and 13.
- On June 23, as a result of shelling in Kharkiv, two boys aged 15 and 16 were injured.
- On June 23, as a result of the shelling of the village of Selidovo, Donetsk region, two boys aged 10 and 13 were injured.