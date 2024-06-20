$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12521 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
In Transcarpathia, a snake bit a tourist from Kharkiv, rescuers needed help

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12612 views

Near Mount Plai in the Carpathians, a 24-year-old tourist was bitten by a snake. Rescuers took the victim to the hospital, where he is under the supervision of doctors.

In Transcarpathia, a snake bit a tourist from Kharkiv, rescuers needed help

In Transcarpathia, a tourist was bitten by a snake, rescuers took the guy to the hospital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details.

Yesterday in the Carpathian Mountains, near the foot of Mount Plai, a snake bit a 24-year-old tourist near Kharkiv. Friends of the guy called rescuers, who at the specified coordinates got to the scene from the village of Volovets on an ATV. Two hours later, the victim was taken to the Volovets hospital.

Now the man is under the supervision of doctors. His life is no longer in danger.

Recall

On the territory of Ukraine during 2023, 208 requests for medical help were registered due to snake venom damage, which is 60 fewer requests than in 2022. 

Man hospitalized in Lviv region due to snake bite28.05.24, 12:50 • 28645 views

