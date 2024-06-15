ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 25083 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133478 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138847 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229207 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168501 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162137 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146936 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214832 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112822 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201594 views

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 52190 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 61031 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 35537 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102678 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88181 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229207 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201594 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215314 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 88181 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102678 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156524 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155380 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159235 views
In the temporarily occupied territories, children are given extra points for mentioning putin during the final assessment - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28022 views

During the final assessment of knowledge in schools in the temporarily occupied territories, students were given extra points if they mentioned putin's name in their essays.

During the assessment of knowledge in the temporarily occupied territories, schoolchildren were given extra points for mentioning putin. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

During the final assessment of knowledge in schools in the temporarily occupied territories, children were given higher scores if their papers mentioned putin's name.

When writing essays as part of the final exams in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, children noticed a certain trend. If a paper mentions putin's name, the grade will definitely be higher if the Kremlin terrorist is not mentioned

- the statement said.

Graduates wrote about these criteria for evaluating artworks on social media, advising others on how to earn a higher score.

However, the children sincerely mock such ways of their "teachers" to please the Kremlin regime

- Sprotyvist adds.

Recall

More than 2500 teenagers aged 13 to 17 from the occupied Ukrainian territories will undergo military training in the Volgograd region of russia, which is a violation of international norms and standards for the protection of minors from participation in hostilities.

Anastasia Ryabokon

