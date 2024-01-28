In the southern sector, the enemy suffers losses: almost 80 occupants and 6 pieces of equipment were lost on the left bank

Ukrainian defenders strike at the locations of the Russian army, causing losses of 77 people, a number of vehicles, as well as field and observation posts.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Details

The defense forces continue to strike at the locations of the Russian army, destroying positions in the rear.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers lost on the left bank over the past day:

-77 occupants;

- 1 gun;

- 2 vehicles, including 1 with ammunition;

- 2 boats;

- 1 Mavic-3 quadcopter.

In addition, a field supply point and an observation post were destroyed. Further reconnaissance is currently underway.

Recall

Ukrainian military aircraft carried out 4 air strikes on Russian troops, hitting places of concentration of troops and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on Sunday, January 28.

Over the past day, Russian aviation activity over Ukraine was insignificant, probably due to weather conditions and Russian military objectives. However, in the evening, the occupiers struck with ballistic missiles and attack drones.