In the southern sector, the enemy suffers losses: almost 80 occupants and 6 pieces of equipment were lost on the left bank

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65691 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116957 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164095 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164919 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267024 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176759 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237260 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63462 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99276 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60662 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31951 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42086 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267024 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237260 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222612 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234267 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116957 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100164 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100615 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117798 views
In the southern sector, the enemy suffers losses: almost 80 occupants and 6 pieces of equipment were lost on the left bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35664 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on Russian troops in the southern sector: 77 killed and a large amount of equipment and weapons destroyed. At the same time, 16 Russian attacks were repelled at the Kupyansk and Lyman directions.

Ukrainian defenders strike at the locations of the Russian army, causing losses of 77 people, a number of vehicles, as well as field and observation posts.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine.

Details

The defense forces continue to strike at the locations of the Russian army, destroying positions in the rear.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, the occupiers lost on the left bank over the past day:

-77 occupants;

- 1 gun;

- 2 vehicles, including 1 with ammunition;

- 2 boats;

- 1 Mavic-3 quadcopter.

Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors - Fitio28.01.24, 10:34 • 32302 views

In addition, a field supply point and an observation post were destroyed. Further reconnaissance is currently underway.

Recall

Ukrainian military aircraft carried out 4 air strikes on Russian troops, hitting places of concentration of troops and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on Sunday, January 28.

Over the past day, Russian aviation activity over Ukraine was insignificant, probably due to weather conditions and Russian military objectives. However, in the evening, the occupiers struck with ballistic missiles and attack drones.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising