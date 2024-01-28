Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors - Fitio

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 72 pieces of military equipment and 267 Russian invaders. The Russian army is trying to advance in the direction of Kupyansk, but Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy's attacks and, if possible, moving to offensive actions.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command, the last day was active in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, as the enemy did not stop attacking. However, Ukrainian defenders, being in active defense, courageously repelled the occupiers' attacks, destroying dozens of vehicles and almost 270 occupants.

The enemy did not stop making attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. 16 enemy attacks were repelled. They took place in Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Bilohorivka. The enemy used 43 kamikaze drones during yesterday's attacks, and fired 657 artillery and mortar rounds at Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 267 Russian occupants and destroy 72 pieces of military equipment, including: 6 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored personnel carriers - said Fitzhugh.

According to the military, the number of destroyed vehicles indicates that the enemy is actively trying to advance.

(The enemy) is trying to look for weaknesses in the direction of Kupyansk. (...) The large loss of equipment indicates that the offensive is being actively carried out with the support of enemy equipment. - said Fitzhugh.

He also noted that Ukrainian defenders courageously repel enemy attacks and, whenever possible, move to offensive actions and improve their tactical position.

