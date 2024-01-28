Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors - Fitio

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103464 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130986 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131542 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172895 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170258 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277360 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178061 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167050 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148748 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245770 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32807 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95895 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 93068 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100826 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47521 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277358 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245769 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230950 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242169 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12696 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130984 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104253 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104355 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120603 views
Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors - Fitio

Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors - Fitio

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32303 views

Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks in the area of Kupyansk and Lyman, destroying 72 pieces of military equipment and killing 267 Russian occupiers. The Russians continued their offensive near Kupyansk, but were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, who launched counterattacks whenever possible.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 72 pieces of military equipment and 267 Russian invaders. The Russian army is trying to advance in the direction of Kupyansk, but Ukrainian soldiers are repelling the enemy's attacks and, if possible, moving to offensive actions.

Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command, the last day was active in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, as the enemy did not stop attacking. However, Ukrainian defenders, being in active defense, courageously repelled the occupiers' attacks, destroying dozens of vehicles and almost 270 occupants.

The enemy did not stop making attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. 16 enemy attacks were repelled. They took place in Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Bilohorivka. The enemy used 43 kamikaze drones during yesterday's attacks, and fired 657 artillery and mortar rounds at Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 267 Russian occupants and destroy 72 pieces of military equipment, including: 6 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored personnel carriers

According to the military, the number of destroyed vehicles indicates that the enemy is actively trying to advance.

Russians shelled Sumy region 6 times: 24 explosions were heard in the border area28.01.24, 09:26 • 31367 views

(The enemy) is trying to look for weaknesses in the direction of Kupyansk. (...) The large loss of equipment indicates that the offensive is being actively carried out with the support of enemy equipment.

- said Fitzhugh.

He also noted that Ukrainian defenders courageously repel enemy attacks and, whenever possible, move to offensive actions and improve their tactical position.

The Russian army carried out 33 UAV attacks in Zaporizhzhia region and almost 100 artillery attacks on frontline settlements28.01.24, 09:39 • 32908 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War

Contact us about advertising