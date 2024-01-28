Ukrainian troops repelled 16 enemy attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors - Fitio
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian troops repelled 16 Russian attacks in the area of Kupyansk and Lyman, destroying 72 pieces of military equipment and killing 267 Russian occupiers. The Russians continued their offensive near Kupyansk, but were repelled by Ukrainian defenders, who launched counterattacks whenever possible.
Volodymyr Fitio, a spokesman for the Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this during the telethon, UNN reports.
Details
According to a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command, the last day was active in the Kupyansk and Lyman sectors, as the enemy did not stop attacking. However, Ukrainian defenders, being in active defense, courageously repelled the occupiers' attacks, destroying dozens of vehicles and almost 270 occupants.
The enemy did not stop making attacks in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. 16 enemy attacks were repelled. They took place in Sinkivka, Stelmakhivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Bilohorivka. The enemy used 43 kamikaze drones during yesterday's attacks, and fired 657 artillery and mortar rounds at Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders managed to eliminate 267 Russian occupants and destroy 72 pieces of military equipment, including: 6 tanks, 8 armored personnel carriers, 2 armored personnel carriers
According to the military, the number of destroyed vehicles indicates that the enemy is actively trying to advance.
(The enemy) is trying to look for weaknesses in the direction of Kupyansk. (...) The large loss of equipment indicates that the offensive is being actively carried out with the support of enemy equipment.
He also noted that Ukrainian defenders courageously repel enemy attacks and, whenever possible, move to offensive actions and improve their tactical position.
