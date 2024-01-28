Russians shelled Sumy region 6 times: 24 explosions were heard in the border area
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the border areas of Sumy region six times during the night, resulting in 24 explosions in several settlements. Mortars, artillery, and small arms were used to fire on Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, and Druzhbivska.
Sumy region came under mortar fire from Russian troops at night, resulting in 24 explosions.
This was reported by Sumy Regional Military District Administration, UNN reported.
Details
At night, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska communities were shelled
It is noted that the enemy fired twice at the Esman community with mortars. The Bilopilska community was shelled with mortars and artillery (11 explosions) and hit with a BMD cannon (5 explosions). Six explosions were recorded in Druzhbivka community.
The Russians fired from mortars. The enemy also fired small arms at the Shalyhyne community.
Recall
Yesterday, the occupants attacked 20 localities in Kharkiv region. Artillery and mortars were used to shell Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove.