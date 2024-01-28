Russians shelled Sumy region 6 times: 24 explosions were heard in the border area

Sumy region came under mortar fire from Russian troops at night, resulting in 24 explosions.

This was reported by Sumy Regional Military District Administration, UNN reported.

Details

At night, Russians fired 6 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 24 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Shalyhinska, Esmanska, Druzhbivska communities were shelled , the statement said.

It is noted that the enemy fired twice at the Esman community with mortars. The Bilopilska community was shelled with mortars and artillery (11 explosions) and hit with a BMD cannon (5 explosions). Six explosions were recorded in Druzhbivka community.

The Russians fired from mortars. The enemy also fired small arms at the Shalyhyne community.

Recall

Yesterday, the occupants attacked 20 localities in Kharkiv region. Artillery and mortars were used to shell Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Budarky, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove.