In the south, air superiority remains with Russia, but the danger of destroying their aircraft is very high - Humeniuk

The occupiers in the south are looking for new launch borders because they realize that they still have overall air superiority, but the danger of their aircraft being destroyed by the Defense Forces is also very high. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

They realized that the loss of aircraft was absolutely real in the Kherson sector. A convincing example is - minus three fighters- a bomber, minus a reconnaissance airplane, minus an air control point. These are all very significant losses in our direction. They are now cautiously entering from the Black and Azov Seas, trying to measure the line that is more or less acceptable to them - said Humeniuk.

According to her, the enemy is now trying to figure out where it can attack from.

"We remember that guided bombs, for example, are launched at a distance of 50 to 70 kilometers, and they are then planned along their route without endangering the aircraft. Based on these parameters, the enemy is now trying to figure out where it can attack from. They are obviously looking for new launch borders, because they realize that they still have overall air superiority, but the danger of our destroying their aircraft is also very high," said Humeniuk.

Addendum

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that enemy tactical aviation activity was observed in the south of Ukraine . The Russian occupiers are trying to find new launching borders and prove that they still have potential in the air.