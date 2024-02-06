In the south, air superiority remains with Russia, but the danger of destroying their aircraft is very high - Humeniuk

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 65653 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116953 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122058 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164092 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164918 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267019 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176759 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166819 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148595 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237256 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63441 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99254 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60640 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 31920 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42047 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267019 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234264 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116938 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100160 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100612 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117794 views
In the south, air superiority remains with Russia, but the danger of destroying their aircraft is very high - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22372 views

The Russians maintain air superiority, but are looking for new launch sites due to the high risk of losing planes to Ukrainian defense.

The occupiers in the south are looking for new launch borders because they realize that they still have overall air superiority, but the danger of their aircraft being destroyed by the Defense Forces is also very high. This was stated by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Natalia Gumenyuk, during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

They realized that the loss of aircraft was absolutely real in the Kherson sector. A convincing example is  - minus three fighters- a bomber, minus a reconnaissance airplane, minus an air control point. These are all very significant losses in our direction. They are now cautiously entering from the Black and Azov Seas, trying to measure the line that is more or less acceptable to them

- said Humeniuk.

According to her, the enemy is now trying to figure out where it can attack from.

"We remember that guided bombs, for example, are launched at a distance of 50 to 70 kilometers, and they are then planned along their route without endangering the aircraft. Based on these parameters, the enemy is now trying to figure out where it can attack from. They are obviously looking for new launch borders, because they realize that they still have overall air superiority, but the danger of our destroying their aircraft is also very high," said Humeniuk.

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that enemy tactical aviation activity was observed in the south of Ukraine . The Russian occupiers are trying to find new launching borders and prove that they still have potential in the air.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

nataliia-humeniukNatalia Humeniuk
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
black-seaBlack Sea
ukraineUkraine

