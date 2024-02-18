In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, collaborators - members of "election commissions" are collecting information and campaigning for participation in the Russian elections. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya DEC Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

They are earning themselves a prison sentence, because anyone who participates in the organization and conduct of elections in the TOT is a criminal and will be punished. - Fedorov reminded.

Details

Fedorov noted that the so-called "members of election commissions of the Russian Federation" are making almost door-to-door visits to people. They collect information and campaign for participation in the Russian presidential election. In particular, according to Fedorov, they are collaborators:

- They come to every house or apartment across TOT

- Illegal audio or video recording of a conversation. They ask residents on the record whether they will "vote" or know when the elections are

- The promisers threaten to come again with ballot boxes so that everyone can participate in the fake election.

Recently, the Russian media reported that the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has completed the registration of candidates for the "presidential election."

Earlier, Fedorov reported that he had information on how Russian troops are conducting a telephone terror campaign in the occupied territories, pressuring residents to vote in the illegal elections. This step is aimed at artificially increasing participation in the elections to create an impression of legitimacy.