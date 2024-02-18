ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, collaborators collect data and campaign for participation in illegal Russian elections

In the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, collaborators collect data and campaign for participation in illegal Russian elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39877 views

Collaborators in occupied Zaporizhzhia are collecting information from door to door and campaigning for participation in the Russian elections to artificially increase turnout and create an impression of legitimacy.

In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, collaborators - members of "election commissions" are collecting information and campaigning for participation in the Russian elections. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya DEC Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

They are earning themselves a prison sentence, because anyone who participates in the organization and conduct of elections in the TOT is a criminal and will be punished.

- Fedorov reminded.

Details

Fedorov noted that the so-called "members of election commissions of the Russian Federation"  are making almost door-to-door visits to people. They collect information and campaign for participation in the Russian presidential election. In particular, according to Fedorov, they are collaborators:

-       They come to every house or apartment across TOT

-       Illegal audio or video recording of a conversation. They ask residents on the record whether they will "vote" or know when the elections are

-       The promisers threaten to come again with ballot boxes so that everyone can participate in the fake election.

Collecting signatures accompanied by the military: the Center of National Resistance about the "presidential elections" in the TOT01.01.24, 16:14 • 41313 views

Optional

Recently, the Russian media reported that the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation has completed the registration of candidates for the "presidential election." 

Earlier, Fedorov reported that he  had information on how Russian troops are conducting a telephone terror campaign in the occupied territories, pressuring residents to vote in the illegal elections. This step is aimed at artificially increasing participation in the elections to create an impression of legitimacy.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPolitics
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

