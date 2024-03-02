In the occupied territories, russians are driving the military to the presidential elections in russia - National Resistance Center

The occupiers are artificially increasing the turnout in the temporarily occupied territories by forcing the russian Armed Forces personnel to vote. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details

The resistance explains that in this way the russians want to demonstrate that the locals allegedly support Moscow.

The main task of the "presidential elections" in the TOT is not to elect Vladimir Putin as president, because elections in Russia are not a tool for changing the government, but to have a "high turnout" that should allegedly indicate support for the occupation from local - summarized in the CNS,

It is noted that in order to increase the number of people who voted, the Russians organized "elections" in their occupation units located in the TOT.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT

The deputy policemen are responsible for the attendance.

The occupation forces have until March 15 to complete the voting, and their ballots will be the basis for falsifying the turnout.

Recall

The European Union will not recognize the presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as a violation of international law

In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS