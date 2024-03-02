In the occupied territories, russians are driving the military to the presidential elections in russia - National Resistance Center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14451 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 43995 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36976 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 198411 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180972 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173410 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219458 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248867 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154676 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371526 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 8136 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 43996 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 198411 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 162167 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180972 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8536 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18670 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19374 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 30040 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37975 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In the occupied territories, russians are driving the military to the presidential elections in russia - National Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32033 views

The resistance reports that the russians are forcing members of the russian Armed Forces to vote in the occupied territories to artificially increase the turnout.

In the occupied territories, russians are driving the military to the presidential elections in russia - National Resistance Center

The occupiers are artificially increasing the turnout in the temporarily occupied territories by forcing the russian Armed Forces personnel to vote. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN writes.

Details 

The resistance explains that in this way the russians want to demonstrate that the locals allegedly support Moscow.

The main task of the "presidential elections" in the TOT is not to elect Vladimir Putin as president, because elections in Russia are not a tool for changing the government, but to have a "high turnout" that should allegedly indicate support for the occupation from local

- summarized in the CNS,

It is noted that in order to increase the number of people who voted, the Russians organized "elections" in their occupation units located in the TOT.

Preparations for the "elections": russia intensifies repressions in the TOT29.02.24, 04:49 • 67980 views

The deputy policemen are responsible for the attendance.

The occupation forces have until March 15 to complete the voting, and their ballots will be the basis for falsifying the turnout.

Recall

The European Union will not recognize the presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as a violation of international law

In the occupied territories, the invaders handed out a plan for turnout for the "elections" - CNS28.02.24, 05:16 • 30848 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90