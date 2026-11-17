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In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances surrounding the beating of a minor girl during a conflict between minors. UNN reports this, citing data from the regional Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine on November 17.

Details

The police received a report from medical workers that an 11-year-old girl had sought medical attention at a healthcare facility with her parents, concerning bodily injuries inflicted on the child.

Preliminarily, law enforcement officers established that in the village of Havrylivka, Bucha district, "a conflict arose between minors, during which two girls held the victim by the arms, while one of them struck the victim and pulled her hair." "Another participant in the incident filmed the beating on a mobile phone," the police reported.

Also, while monitoring social media, police officers "discovered a video recording documenting the aforementioned incident."

Police officers registered the report in the Unified Register of Statements and Reports of Criminal Offenses and Other Events.

"All participants in the incident have been identified. Police officers are currently conducting an investigation, following which a legal qualification will be provided in accordance with applicable law," the statement said.

In Vinnytsia, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized with fractures of three vertebrae after being beaten at a lyceum