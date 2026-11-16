In Vinnytsia, a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized with fractures of three vertebrae after being beaten at a lyceum

In Vinnytsia, on November 10, the father of a 10-year-old boy contacted the police. The man reported that the day before, on the premises of a lyceum, two of his son’s peers had inflicted bodily injuries on him. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Region Police, writes UNN.

Details

The boy’s father claims that no ambulance was called before the family arrived, so they had to call medical personnel themselves. The boy was taken to the Vinnytsia Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital. According to the parents, doctors provisionally diagnosed fractures of three vertebrae, a closed traumatic brain injury, a concussion, bruises, and polytrauma.

The family also had questions about the response of the educational institution’s employees. The parents believe that the administration failed to ensure the timely provision of medical assistance and did not properly explain the circumstances of their son’s injury.

On November 11, according to the father of the beaten boy, a meeting was held at the lyceum with the participation of the administration, a psychologist, and the children’s parents. The man claims that accusations were made against his son during the discussion, alleging that he had behaved aggressively himself. The family disagrees with this version and states that it did not receive the results of the school commission’s work. The following day, the situation was discussed at the Department of Education of the Vinnytsia City Council.

The boy is currently in hospital.

All participants in the incident have been identified. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into this fact under Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional bodily harm of moderate severity).

Reports of bullying in Ukraine have increased