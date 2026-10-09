In the evening, the Russians attacked Ivano-Frankivsk with a "Shahed" drone; a man was killed
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening, a Russian drone attacked Ivano-Frankivsk; debris struck an outbuilding and killed a security guard. The mayor warned of further strikes.
In the evening, Russian forces attacked Ivano-Frankivsk with a Shahed-type attack drone. As a result of the drone debris falling, a man was killed and an outbuilding was damaged. This was reported by Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv, UNN writes.
Details
According to the mayor, fragments of a Russian drone struck an outbuilding. As a result of the attack, a watchman who was at the site was killed.
A fire broke out after the strike, which rescuers managed to contain. Relevant services are working at the site, eliminating the consequences of the attack and providing the necessary assistance.
The mayor warned of the threat of further attacks
Martsinkiv urged city residents not to ignore air-raid alerts, as new Russian strikes are possible during the night.
I emphasize once again: unfortunately, there is no safe place anywhere in Ukraine. Moscow's forces are attacking various cities, including Ivano-Frankivsk
He added that the situation remains under the control of the relevant services, but urged residents to be careful and respond to warnings of danger.
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