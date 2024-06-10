Occupants hit a non-residential premises in the Mykolaiv region, previously without casualties - Kim
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening, Russian invaders fired at non-residential premises in the Mykolaiv region, which led to a grass fire, but there are no reports of injuries.
Invaders in the evening hit a non-residential premises of the Mykolaiv region. Previously, no one was injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.
Details
Arrival in the region, in non-residential premises. There are grass classes. Previously without injuries
The Air Force warned about a high-speed target in the direction of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region.
Recall
