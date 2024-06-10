Occupants hit a non-residential premises in the Mykolaiv region, previously without casualties - Kim

Invaders in the evening hit a non-residential premises of the Mykolaiv region. Previously, no one was injured. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Arrival in the region, in non-residential premises. There are grass classes. Previously without injuries - reports Kim.

The Air Force warned about a high-speed target in the direction of Ochakov, Mykolaiv region.

