In Sumy, in addition to power outages, there are interruptions in communication and water supply

After an emergency power outage in Sumy and Sumy district , there were problems with communication and water supply, Sumy CMA Chairman Oleksiy Drozdenko and the Sumy City Council reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Dear electricity consumers! There is currently a temporary power outage in Sumy district and in the city of Sumy. Power engineers are doing everything to eliminate the emergency situation. (...) We remember the reason for this situation - the terrorist acts of the Russian army," Drozdenko initially said.

"There is currently a problem with the connection. We are saving mobile traffic. Let's not overload the communication towers!" Drozdenko added later.

The Sumy City Council also noted that the Municipal Utility Company "Miskvodokanal" reports about the water cutoff. "Due to a temporary emergency power outage in Sumy on October 3, all water utility facilities have been de-energized since 10:18 a.m. We are switching to emergency backup power supply (except for the booster pumps of the district heating station). The sewage system is being launched as a priority," the city council said on Telegram.

