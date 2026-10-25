In Rome, demonstrators forced their way into the Colosseum during protests

In Rome, a group of young demonstrators entered the Colosseum despite the presence of security forces. This was reported by the Italian Radio1 Rai, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the demonstrators forcibly opened the entrance gates of the historic landmark and went inside.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers blocked the road leading toward the Circus Maximus to restrict the demonstrators’ movement.

There was also tension near government buildings: the demonstrators attempted to continue their march in that direction and threw bottles at police officers. Security forces responded with water cannons, tear gas, and force against the crowd.

It is reported that even before the actions began, police brought 43 young people to police stations in the capital after checks found, among other things, balaclavas, gloves, and masks in their possession.

We remind you

In Italy, security measures have been tightened, and hundreds of troops are being deployed ahead of new protests following large-scale riots last weekend. In Milan, Rome, and Turin, there are fears of a repeat of clashes, looting of stores, and street violence.

Italy, following France, is investigating possible Russian involvement in unrest in the EU - media