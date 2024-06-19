In Rivne, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12375 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 126584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129270 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143634 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 202267 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240986 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148870 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370289 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182729 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149856 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 87359 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110197 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24753 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 44707 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 126448 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 110528 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 129176 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 123584 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 143543 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9088 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10948 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15196 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16559 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24958 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

In Rivne, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23460 views

56 Russian deputies were sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property for encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which led to deaths and destruction.

In Rivne, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison

In Rivne, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the press service of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences (part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced them to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property,

- the statement said.

Details

The prosecutor proved that on February 15, 2022, the deputies voted to appeal to the President of Russia to recognize the independence of the so-called "dpr" and "lpr", and a week later, on February 22, 2022, they voted for draft federal laws on ratification of the Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and these so-called "republics".

Later, the results of these votes, among other things, gave rise to the illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the war crimes committed by Russia in our country, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian adults and children, the destruction of infrastructure and huge losses.

In the course of the investigation, several volumes of criminal proceedings were collected for each defendant, which confirm their guilt. The Russian MPs are currently on the wanted list. The term of their sentence will be counted from the moment of their detention. At the same time, five of the accused are from Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office noted that, in fact, each of these "elected officials" has either dual citizenship or real estate or other assets in the countries of the civilized world. Therefore, they will be detained in any of these countries and their property will be confiscated.

Medvedchuk and Kozak brothers informed of suspicion - SBU6/10/24, 10:19 AM • 21673 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Rivne
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91