In Rivne, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. This was reported by the press service of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports .

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation were found guilty of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people and other grave consequences (part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court sentenced them to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, - the statement said.

Details

The prosecutor proved that on February 15, 2022, the deputies voted to appeal to the President of Russia to recognize the independence of the so-called "dpr" and "lpr", and a week later, on February 22, 2022, they voted for draft federal laws on ratification of the Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between Russia and these so-called "republics".

Later, the results of these votes, among other things, gave rise to the illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops and the war crimes committed by Russia in our country, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of Ukrainian adults and children, the destruction of infrastructure and huge losses.

In the course of the investigation, several volumes of criminal proceedings were collected for each defendant, which confirm their guilt. The Russian MPs are currently on the wanted list. The term of their sentence will be counted from the moment of their detention. At the same time, five of the accused are from Ukraine.

The prosecutor's office noted that, in fact, each of these "elected officials" has either dual citizenship or real estate or other assets in the countries of the civilized world. Therefore, they will be detained in any of these countries and their property will be confiscated.

