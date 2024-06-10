Medvedchuk and Kozak brothers informed of suspicion - SBU

The suspicion was reported to the brothers of former People's deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are suspected of treason, the SBU reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Security Service and the state Bureau of Investigation have collected evidence of the criminal activities of Serhiy Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak, brothers of former People's deputies Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak, who are suspected of treason," the SBU said in social networks.

Now all four, as indicated, are hiding outside of Ukraine and carrying out subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation.

"The investigation established that Serhiy Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak were involved in financial fraud to the detriment of Ukraine during 2017-2023. We are talking about deliberately withdrawn "into the shadows" millions of hryvnias, as a result of which the state budget did not receive more than 75 million UAH of taxes. According to operational data, these funds were used to finance the war of the Russian Federation against our state," the SBU said.

According to the special service, "to implement the transaction, the defendants involved a Lviv company for the production of building materials, which they managed as beneficial owners.

""On their instructions, the company's top management did not take into account some of its products and illegally sold them to third parties. thus, the participants of the "scheme" evaded paying taxes for the products sold. To do this, the director and accountant of the company entered false information in the financial and reporting documentation," the SBU said.

The forensic economic examination initiated by the Security Service reportedly confirmed the facts of causing damage to the state in the amount of millions of hryvnias and embezzlement of this money in favor of the defendants.

It is noted that "on the basis of the collected evidence, Serhiy Medvedchuk and Bohdan Kozak were informed in absentia of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (evasion of taxes, fees (mandatory payments).

The actions of the director and accountant of the controlled company located in Ukraine, as indicated, are additionally qualified under Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (official forgery).

Malefactors face imprisonment.

