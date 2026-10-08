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In Poland, the investigation into the incursion of Russian drones—some of which had Polish SIM cards—has been completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Polish prosecutors failed to identify those responsible for the incursion of Russian drones and closed the case. The army acted according to procedures; some of the drones had Polish SIM cards.

In Poland, the investigation into the incursion of Russian drones—some of which had Polish SIM cards—has been completed

The Polish prosecutor’s office has completed a months-long investigation following the incursion of Russian drones into the country’s airspace, but it was unable to establish who was responsible for the attack. RMF24 reports, according to UNN.

Details

The military prosecutor’s office conducted an investigation for many months, attempting to establish who was personally responsible for the attack. Unfortunately, as reported by Prosecutor Marcin Kozak, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin, the investigation was discontinued because the perpetrator could not be identified.

The investigation was discontinued because it was not possible to identify the perpetrator of the crime, which consisted of violating Polish airspace and thereby creating a threat to public safety

- Prosecutor Kozak said.

The investigation also examined the Polish army’s response to the drone attack. The prosecutor’s office unequivocally established that the military responded appropriately and in accordance with the applicable procedures. The service members had the right to use combat means and shoot down the hostile objects. The investigation was also discontinued in this regard—no violations were found.

One of the investigation’s most unexpected findings was the presence of Polish SIM cards in some of the downed drones. Investigators are not disclosing whether the cards had been stolen or acquired illegally—this version remains confidential.

Recall

On September 10, 2025, dozens of drones violated Poland’s airspace. As reported by the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland, some of the drones were shot down.

Poland will reinforce its troops and deploy Patriots near the border with Ukraine06.10.26, 00:48 • 11114 views

Olga Rozgon

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