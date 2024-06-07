In Poland, farmers stopped blocking "Rava-Russkaya": 40 trucks were registered to leave Ukraine as of this morning

After the lifting of the blockade by Polish farmers, as of 8:00 am on Friday, June 7, 40 trucks were registered to leave Ukraine through the Rava-Russkaya checkpoint. This was reported in the State Border Service, reports UNN.

Truck traffic at the Rava-Russkaya – Grebennoye checkpoint is unblocked!. According to information from the Polish side, the blocking of traffic to the PPR "Grebenne" ended at 01:20. as of 8.00, 40 cargo vehicles were registered to leave Ukraine - stated in the message of the State Border Service.

Addition

Polish farmers announced that from June 4 they will resume blocking truck traffic on the border with Ukraine.

On the night of June 7, the state customs service of Ukraine announced that Polish farmers stop blocking the movement of trucks in front of the state of emergency "Hrebenne - Rava – Ruska"