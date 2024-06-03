ukenru
Actual
In Poland, a scandal over embezzlement of state funds: Tusk hinted at earning money in the war in Ukraine

In Poland, a scandal over embezzlement of state funds: Tusk hinted at earning money in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18813 views

In Poland, a scandal broke out over the misuse of public funds by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which collaborated with the owner of the clothing brand Pavel Shopa to withdraw money on an "indescribable scale" by inflating prices for generators.

Polish prime minister Donald Tusk was outraged by the activities of the law and Justice party (PiS), in which the authorities collaborated with the creator of the clothing brand  "Red is Bad" Pavel Shopa,  in order, according to media reports, to withdraw public funds. Tusk said that" they should have made money and generators for Ukraine, " reports UNN

They were supposed to make money on generators for Ukraine as well! The task of the prosecutor general will be to check all cases of"embezzlement in accordance with the procedures"

 - he wrote on platform X. 

He stressed that such a" Russian practice", which is used by law and justice, will not be a patent for impunity.

According to Wiadomosci,  under the law and Justice party, the authorities entered into an alliance with the creator of the clothing brand "Red is Bad" Pavel Shopa in order to withdraw public money on an "indescribable scale".  it is indicated that Shopa earns money from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, inflating prices, which he raised up to ten times. Since the middle of last year, the case has been investigated by the Rzeszow delegation of the CBA, and in December the offices of RARS and the entrepreneur's companies were searched.

At the disposal of Onet were official documents of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau, which began to study RARS ' cooperation with companies  Shopi while still working in the PiS government. Employees of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau in the middle of last year became interested in giant transfers from the government's strategic reserves Agency to private companies. Pavel Shopa's company could receive more than half a billion zlotys from the government's strategic reserves agency alone.

It was reported that the government's strategic reserves Agency allocated more than 576 million zlotys for the purchase of electric generators. The newly created Joint-Stock Company Seltet from Warsaw, a company that has no experience working with such equipment, was chosen as the supplier without holding a tender. The founder of the company, according to Onet, is Pavel Shopa.

The purchase of equipment took place in the period from July 13, 2022 to April 25, 2023. RARS will pay the company a reward of more than 350 million zlotys. Shopa paid just under 69 million zlotys for the equipment imported from China, and more than 282 million zlotys of this amount is Selt's profit. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
warsawWarsaw
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

