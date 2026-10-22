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In Poland, a plot to set fire to a drone factory for Ukraine was uncovered – $30,000 was offered for the sabotage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Polish prosecutors are investigating an attempt to set fire to the Flytronic plant in Gliwice. A recruiter using a Russian phone number offered $30,000 for the sabotage.

In Poland, a plot to set fire to a drone factory for Ukraine was uncovered – $30,000 was offered for the sabotage

Polish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the alleged preparation of an arson attack on the Flytronic plant, which manufactures military drones for Ukraine. A recruiter linked to Russia offered $30,000 for the sabotage. LRT reports this, citing TVP World, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the likely target of the sabotage was the Flytronic plant in the city of Gliwice in southern Poland. The plant is owned by WB Group—the country's largest private defense manufacturer.

On October 22, the Gliwice Prosecutor's Office announced the launch of an investigation into an attempt to recruit someone to carry out sabotage in the interests of a foreign intelligence service. The case was handed over to Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW).

How journalists uncovered the sabotage plot

At the beginning of October, a journalist from the Polish public broadcaster TVP's Russian-language project "Vot Tak" posed as a Belarusian looking for work and contacted a recruiter using the alias "Joker" via Telegram.

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At first, the recruiter offered money for setting fire to vehicles with Ukrainian license plates, and later offered $30,000 for setting fire to a drone factory.

Journalists established that the recruiter's Telegram account was linked to a Russian phone number registered in Saratov Oblast.

Flytronic manufactures FlyEye reconnaissance drones, which the Ukrainian military uses, among other things, to adjust artillery fire. WB Group, the parent company, also manufactures Warmate attack drones.

Poland denies reports of suspending military aid to Ukraine over the scandal surrounding the UPA21.10.26, 23:52 • 10836 views

Stepan Haftko

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