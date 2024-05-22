In Poland, a man was arrested for planting a mortar shell on a railway track

Police have arrested a 63-year-old man who planted a mortar shell on a railway track in the town of Czechowice-Dziedzice, southern Poland. This is reported by rmf24, reports UNN.

Details

In Poland, during an inspection of the railway infrastructure, a railway company identified a dangerous object, which was later classified as a Soviet mortar mine. The authority confirmed that the object had clearly been placed on the railway track deliberately, and a railway employee immediately notified the relevant services. The unexploded bomb was transported by pyrotechnicians to a safe place designated for the neutralisation of such finds.

At the same time, officers from the police station and specialists from the Silesian Police Counter-Terrorism Coordination Team began searching for the person who put the bullet on the tracks. They established that a 63-year-old man had done so. The suspect was subsequently detained. He has already been charged with creating an imminent danger of a catastrophe in land traffic.

