In Odessa, divers found the body of a police officer who was blown off the pier by a wave

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 76179 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239527 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171941 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163731 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147992 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219814 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112956 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206317 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110630 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 36905 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 55600 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106442 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 55195 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239517 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206313 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232386 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219533 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 10910 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18151 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106444 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110633 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158541 views
In Odessa, divers found the body of a police officer who was blown off the pier by a wave

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16920 views

In Odessa, divers found the body of a 20-year-old police officer, who was blown off the pier by a wave the day before.

In Odessa, the State Emergency Service found the body of a police officer who was washed away by a wave into the sea on June 2. This is reported by UNN with reference to the main Department of the state emergency service of Ukraine in the Odessa region.

"Divers of the State Emergency Service found a girl who was blown off the pier by a wave," the State Emergency Service said.

They noted that the body was found not far from the place where the tragedy occurred.

Recall

On June 2 , in Odessa, a 20-year-old police officer, who was photographed on the pier in memory of her stay in the city, was washed away by a wave into the sea.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising