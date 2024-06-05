In Odessa, divers found the body of a police officer who was blown off the pier by a wave

In Odessa, the State Emergency Service found the body of a police officer who was washed away by a wave into the sea on June 2. This is reported by UNN with reference to the main Department of the state emergency service of Ukraine in the Odessa region.

"Divers of the State Emergency Service found a girl who was blown off the pier by a wave," the State Emergency Service said.

They noted that the body was found not far from the place where the tragedy occurred.

Recall

On June 2 , in Odessa, a 20-year-old police officer, who was photographed on the pier in memory of her stay in the city, was washed away by a wave into the sea.