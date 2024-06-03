In occupied Donetsk, a serviceman opened fire in the courtyard of a residential building: there are dead and wounded

A "DPR" militant opened fire in the courtyard of a residential building in occupied Donetsk. Civilians were killed and injured. This is reported by ASTRA in Telegram, writes UNN.

On the night of June 2, a shooting occurred in the courtyard of a residential apartment building at 3 Razdolnaya Street (in the archive photo from the map) in occupied Donetsk., - the message says.

Details

According to ASTRA sources, Roman burlachenko, a 41-year-old native of Donetsk, opened fire from a Makarov pistol. As a result of the shooting on the spot, local resident Alexey Smirnov and serviceman Sergey Leshchenko were killed. The wounded are a relative of the killed serviceman Anna Leshchenko and a local resident Vladislav krishchuk.

The militant who opened fire was detained. Previously, Roman burlachenko started shooting because someone insulted him on the street.

Recall

the Russians have turned occupied Donetsk into a haven for repeat offenders, murderers, and criminals from all over the Russian Federation, creating an environment where murder, theft, and looting have become commonplace.