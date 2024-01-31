ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
In occupied Crimea, russians agitate students to become kamikaze drone operators

In occupied Crimea, russians agitate students to become kamikaze drone operators

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21090 views

Agitating for service in the ranks of the occupiers, russians in the occupied Crimea are recruiting students for courses in operating FPV drones.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the enemy is campaigning for the russian federation among students of so-called universities. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

The occupiers are actively recruiting students for FPV drone courses. The training takes place at a training ground near Sevastopol. Upon completion of the course, participants are offered a contract with the russian Armed Forces.

- The Center for National Resistance emphasizes. 

The Resistance explains that in this way, the russians are once again trying to solve their problems using enslaved peoples and violating international law, which prohibits the recruitment of the population of the occupied areas into the ranks of the occupying army.

The National Resistance Center calls for ignoring the relevant courses and any initiatives of the enemy. 

In 2023, Russia changed the main source of military recruitment for the war in Ukraine - British intelligence31.01.24, 12:42 • 21197 views

Recall

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Commissariat Yuriy Malashko warned that russians are planning to hold a mass mobilization in the temporarily occupied territories after the election of President Putin. Even 17-year-old children will be registered for military service.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol

