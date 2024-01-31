In 2023, Russia changed the main source of military recruitment for the war in Ukraine - British intelligence

In 2023, Russia switched to regular contract recruitment as the main source of its army for the war against Ukraine. This is stated in a new report of the UK Ministry of Defense based on intelligence, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, the Russian military has stopped recruiting prisoners for short-term contracts since September 2023. They are now offered long-term contracts, which provide for service in the army at least until the expiration of the order for partial mobilization.

According to intelligence reports, the recruitment of prisoners was a response to an immediate call-up at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. Short-term contracts with prisoners have caused some public controversy in Russia, in particular, regarding their repetition of crimes and the short periods of time they serve - compared to indefinitely mobilized reservists.

In 2023, the Russian state is likely to turn to regular contract recruitment as the main source of new military personnel - The intelligence notes.

