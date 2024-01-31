In 2023, Russia changed the main source of military recruitment for the war in Ukraine - British intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
In 2023, Russia switched to long-term contract recruitment as the main source of troops for the war in Ukraine, according to an intelligence report by the UK Ministry of Defense.
As noted, the Russian military has stopped recruiting prisoners for short-term contracts since September 2023. They are now offered long-term contracts, which provide for service in the army at least until the expiration of the order for partial mobilization.
Details
As noted, the Russian military has stopped recruiting prisoners for short-term contracts since September 2023. They are now offered long-term contracts, which provide for service in the army at least until the expiration of the order for partial mobilization.
According to intelligence reports, the recruitment of prisoners was a response to an immediate call-up at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine. Short-term contracts with prisoners have caused some public controversy in Russia, in particular, regarding their repetition of crimes and the short periods of time they serve - compared to indefinitely mobilized reservists.
In 2023, the Russian state is likely to turn to regular contract recruitment as the main source of new military personnel
