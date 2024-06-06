In Mykolaiv region at night 8 "Shaheds" were destroyed

Eight enemy attack drones of the Shahed type were shot down at night, and the day before the Kutsurub community and the town of Ochakov were shelled by Russian artillery in the Mykolaiv region, as a result of which a multi-storey residential building was damaged, but no one was injured, said on Thursday the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaly Kim, writes UNN.

On the night of June 6, the forces and means of air defense in Mykolaiv region destroyed eight Shahed 131/136 UAVs - Kim wrote in Telegram.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, June 5, at 13:49, the Kutsurub community was under enemy artillery fire.

Also, on June 5, at 19: 37 and 20: 24, the enemy launched artillery attacks on the city of Ochakov in the Ochakov community. As a result of one of the attacks, a multi-storey residential building was damaged.

According to him, there were no injuries in both cases.

