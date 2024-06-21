$41.340.03
In Nikolaev exposed the military who stole more than 10 million UAH on purchases for defense needs

UNN

 • 26132 views

The head of the housing and maintenance department in Nikolaev was convicted of embezzling more than 10 million hryvnias allocated for defense, by inflating prices for the supply of fuel wood by 20% and dividing the mark-up with conspirators.

In Nikolaev exposed the head of the housing and maintenance department who appropriated more than 10 million UAH allocated for defense. This is reported by UNN with reference to the state Bureau of Investigation.

Details 

It is established that in September 2023, the official concluded a number of contracts with a private enterprise for the purchase of fuel wood to meet the needs of Defense.

Wood supplies were delivered at a 20% inflated price compared to the market price.

Investigators found out that according to the scheme, state money was transferred to the company's account, and the "mark-up" for goods was divided between the conspirators. The total amount of losses reached almost UAH 10 million.

Son of Vinnytsia TCR official promised "package" of documents for traveling abroad for USD 20 thousand, detained - SBI18.06.24, 12:49 • 12839 views

Now the official has been informed of suspicion of abuse of office (Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The Pre-Trial investigation continues, and measures are being taken to compensate for the damage caused to the state. the sanction of the article provides for a penalty of up to 6 years in prison

- summed up in the state Bureau of Investigation.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for an official in the form of detention and removal from office is being resolved. Work is also underway to report suspicion to the entrepreneur.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

