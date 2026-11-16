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In Moscow, conscripts are being offered the option of replacing compulsory military service with a contract in the drone forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Russian conscripts are being promised one-year service as drone operators and technicians. The contracts may be extended during mobilization, and the servicemen may be sent to the front.

In Moscow, conscripts are being offered the option of replacing compulsory military service with a contract in the drone forces

In Moscow, Russian conscripts have begun being offered one-year contracts in the unmanned systems forces instead of compulsory military service. At the same time, such contracts may be automatically extended through mobilization, and the servicemen themselves may be sent to fight against Ukraine. The Moscow Times reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to military personnel, recruits are being offered positions as drone operators, engineers, and technicians. Preference is given to candidates with experience in IT, electronics, and radio engineering.

Conscripts are introduced to drones directly at recruitment centers, where they can try their hand at operating UAVs.

A one-year contract may turn into indefinite service

Despite promises of one year of service, Putin's decree provides for the automatic extension of contracts during mobilization. Human rights defenders also warn that recruits may be transferred to assault units.

Earlier, the BBC told the story of three Russian students who signed contracts to work with drones but were killed at the front several months later. One of them, 18-year-old Vladislav Gorbunov, was initially sent to an assault company.

Russia's Defense Ministry plans to recruit about 80,000 people into the unmanned systems forces by the end of 2026. However, during the first six months, it managed to enlist only 8,000.

Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine25.10.26, 18:02 • 23637 views

Stepan Haftko

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