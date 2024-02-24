In mid-March, the European Commission will provide a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU

In mid-March, the European Commission will provide general framework conditions for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. This was stated by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports.

Of course, EU membership would be the best step on this path. We have already started the screening process, there is a lot of work and a long schedule. I encourage you to implement the Commission's recommendations. On our part, we will provide the Commission with a general framework for negotiations (on EU accession - ed.) in mid-March - said von der Leyen.

Addendum

In January 2024, the EU started screening Ukraine's legislation before starting accession negotiations.

