In Lviv region, an electric train collided with a Mercedes: the female driver was hospitalized

In the Lviv region, an electric train collided with a car at a railway crossing. As a result of the accident, the car's driver was injured and taken to hospital. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Lviv region, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, the traffic accident occurred on October 29, at around 12:30, at a regulated railway crossing in the village of Tukhlya, Stryi district.

"According to preliminary findings by law enforcement officers, a Mercedes passenger car driven by a 31-year-old resident of the city of Rivne collided with an electric train. As a result of the incident, the car's driver sustained bodily injuries and was taken to hospital—her diagnosis is being уточнюється. There were no passengers in the Mercedes. The train drivers and passengers did not seek medical assistance," the police post says.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene of the accident and are also determining the causes and circumstances of the collision. The issue of the legal classification of the incident is currently being decided.

Former NEURC Chairman Valerii Tarasiuk died in a road accident