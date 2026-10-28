Former NEURC Chairman Valerii Tarasiuk died in a road accident

Valeriy Tarasiuk, former Chairman and member of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), has tragically died. The regulator’s press service reported this, UNN writes.

Details

"It is with deep sorrow and pain that we report the tragic death of our colleague, former Chairman and member of the NEURC, Valeriy Volodymyrovych Tarasiuk.

It is difficult to find the words when a human life is cut short so suddenly. Especially when it concerns a person with whom we worked side by side for many years, made difficult decisions together, overcame challenges and shared responsibility," they noted.

Tarasiuk devoted a significant part of his professional life to Ukraine’s energy sector. Over the years, he headed the NEURC, worked as a member of the Commission, and was directly involved in important decisions and changes in the energy sector.

"The NEURC staff extends its sincere condolences to Valeriy Volodymyrovych’s family, loved ones and everyone who knew him. May his memory be eternal," the NEURC concluded.

According to media reports, Tarasiuk died in a road accident.

For reference

Valeriy Tarasiuk had more than ten years of experience working in the energy sector. From 2019 to 2022, he headed the NEURC, and from 2014 to 2016, he was a member of the regulator. In 2024, he headed it again, but was dismissed in 2025.

Tarasiuk was born on August 31, 1976, in Mykolaiv Oblast. In 1998, he graduated from the International Law Department of the Institute of International Relations at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

On August 27, 2014, he was appointed as a member of the NEURC. He was dismissed from the position at his own request on March 21, 2016.

Yurii Vlasenko has again headed the NEURC following the resignation of Ruslan Slobodyan