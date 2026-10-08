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In Latvia, a pro-Russian activist was sentenced to six years for making a donation to the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

A Riga court found Polina Kamlova guilty of transferring €43 for equipment for Russian military personnel in Ukraine. She received a six-year prison sentence.

In Latvia, a pro-Russian activist was sentenced to six years for making a donation to the Russian army

The Riga City Court found pro-Kremlin activist Polina Kamlova guilty of transferring funds to support the Russian army in Ukraine and sentenced her to six years in prison. This is reported by Delfi, according to UNN.

Details

The woman was also sentenced to three years of probation supervision. Earlier, the prosecutor had requested that Kamlova be sentenced to eight years in prison.

Kamlova was accused of transferring 43 euros to support the Russian army. According to the State Security Service (SSS), using an acquaintance in Belarus as an intermediary, she was involved in transferring money to purchase equipment for suppressing drones for Russian soldiers in Ukraine

- the article says.

It is noted that before the verdict was announced, Kamlova, in her approximately 40-minute closing statement, called her actions a mistake but denied that she had wanted to support Russia's military operations.

We remind you

On October 6, masked and armed individuals, threatening Latvian military personnel, attempted to forcibly move about 20 illegal migrants into the country from Belarus.

Incident on the Latvia–Belarus border: Sybiha accused Moscow of provocations07.10.26, 13:32 • 3970 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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