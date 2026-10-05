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In Kyiv, an intoxicated man opened fire from the balcony of a high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In Kyiv, a man under the influence of alcohol fired three shots into the air from a starter pistol. He was notified of suspicion on charges of hooliganism.

In Kyiv, an intoxicated man opened fire from the balcony of a high-rise building

In the capital, an intoxicated man fired three shots into the air from a starter pistol from the balcony of an eighth-floor apartment. The Kyiv police reported this, UNN writes.

The man, while intoxicated, fired three shots from a starter pistol, frightening local residents. For the offense, he faces up to five years of restriction of liberty

- the statement said.

The Dniprovske Police Department in Kyiv received a report from passersby that an unknown man was firing from the balcony of one of the residential buildings. Officers from Special Police Regiment No. 2 and an investigative-operational team immediately arrived at the scene.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the apartment from which the shots had been fired and detained the offender in accordance with Article 298-2 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

It was established that, while on the balcony of the eighth floor, the man took out a starter pistol and fired three shots upward. The detainee was unable to explain the motives for his actions because he was intoxicated — an examination using a Dräger device showed 1.53 parts per thousand of alcohol.

Law enforcement officers seized the weapon and notified the detainee that he was suspected under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — hooliganism. The article provides for up to five years of restriction of liberty.

In Kyiv, a driver fled from the police and attacked patrol officers: he was shot04.10.26, 17:37 • 10692 views

Olga Rozgon

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