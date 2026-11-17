In Kyiv, a car struck a stroller with a four-month-old baby at a pedestrian crossing. The infant is in a coma. A 23-year-old Toyota driver was notified of suspicion and taken into custody. He has a history of repeated violations. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital on November 17, UNN writes.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on November 14 at around 6:40 p.m. on Prazka Street.

According to the investigation, the driver of the passenger car, traveling toward Darnytska Square, failed to reduce speed before an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing, as required by the Traffic Rules, and hit a stroller. The impact threw the four-month-old girl onto the asphalt, causing her serious bodily injuries - the police reported.

"The injured child was hospitalized in serious condition. Following surgery, the infant is currently in a medically induced coma," the police stated.

The driver was detained.

"Police detained the driver under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine and impounded the vehicle. The examination showed that the man was sober at the time of the accident," the police noted.

At the same time, it was established that since the beginning of the year, the offender had already been held administratively liable three times for speeding and damage to vehicles - the police reported.

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