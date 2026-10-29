Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint

Oleksii Tandyr in court. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Former head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region Oleksii Tandyr was sentenced to nine years in prison for a fatal road accident at a checkpoint in Kyiv. He was also banned from driving vehicles for 10 years. UNN journalist reports this from the courtroom of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Details

The court sentenced Oleksii Tandyr, who ran over and killed a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine at a checkpoint, to nine years in prison and banned him from driving vehicles for 10 years.

"The court has ruled to find Tandyr Oleksii Vitaliiovych guilty of committing the criminal offense provided for in Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and to impose on him, under this article, a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 9 years, with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of 10 years," the judge announced.

The court's verdict may be appealed within 30 days.

Oleksii Tandyr in court. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Context

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksii Tandyr, then head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over and killed a National Guard serviceman at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained at the scene.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The High Council of Justice granted the motion of the deputy Prosecutor General to consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandyr was remanded in custody.

In August, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Judge Oleksii Tandyr from the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region.

In January 2026, the European Court of Human Rights found violations of European standards of liberty and security in the case of former Judge Oleksii Tandyr. The Court awarded Tandyr 2,100 euros in compensation for non-pecuniary damage and 250 euros in legal costs.