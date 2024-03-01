In Kyiv, a drunk man fired from the balcony of a high-rise building

In Kyiv, a drunken man was shooting from the balcony of a high-rise building. A traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings were found in his home. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, a local resident reported to the special line 102 that an unknown man was shooting in the air from the fifth floor of a multi-storey building. The investigative team of the Sviatoshyno Police Department and patrol police immediately arrived at the scene - the statement said.

It is reported that law enforcement officers have identified a possible suspect - a Kyiv resident born in 1973, who was intoxicated at the time of the crime.

During a search of the man's apartment, police found a traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings, as well as a plastic can of cannabis , the message says.

The found material evidence was seized and will be sent for expert examination.

In addition, this fact was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society.

Addendum

In the summer, a man was detained in Dnipro who had opened fire in the city center. A local resident fired several times from a traumatic pistol from a car window .