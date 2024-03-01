In Kyiv, a drunk man fired from the balcony of a high-rise building

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14178 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42849 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36403 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 197135 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180036 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173079 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219245 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248806 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154622 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371522 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 160765 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 56311 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 74723 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 36982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29033 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 6836 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 42850 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 197136 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 161239 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 180037 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 8084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 18491 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19215 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 29379 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 37323 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Kyiv, a drunk man fired from the balcony of a high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51689 views

A drunken man in Kyiv fired a traumatic pistol from the balcony of his 5th-floor apartment building, after which police seized the weapon and ammunition, as well as cannabis.

In Kyiv, a drunk man fired from the balcony of a high-rise building

In Kyiv, a drunken man was shooting from the balcony of a high-rise building. A traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings were found in his home. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Today, a local resident reported to the special line 102 that an unknown man was shooting in the air from the fifth floor of a multi-storey building. The investigative team of the Sviatoshyno Police Department and patrol police immediately arrived at the scene

- the statement said.

It is reported that  law enforcement officers have identified a possible suspect - a Kyiv resident born in 1973, who was intoxicated at the time of the crime.

During a search of the man's apartment, police found a traumatic pistol, ammunition and spent shell casings, as well as a plastic can of cannabis

 , the message says.

The found material evidence was seized  and will be sent for expert examination.

In addition, this fact was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society.

Addendum

In the summer, a man was detained in Dnipro who had opened fire in the city center. A local resident fired several times from a traumatic pistol from a car window

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90