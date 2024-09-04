In Kryvyi Rih enemy hit a hotel: destruction from the first to the third floor

In Kryvyi Rih, a Russian military strike damaged a hotel, high-rise buildings, and educational institutions, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

"In addition to high-rise buildings, four educational institutions and as many cars were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A pharmacy and shops were damaged. Here is the current situation. The hotel building was destroyed from the 1st to the 3rd floors. The terror of civilians does not stop," the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Sergey Lysak wrote on Telegram.

"In Kryvyi Rih, the occupants hit a hotel. At least 5 people were injured, including a 10-year-old child. The hotel building was partially destroyed, and nearby residential buildings were also damaged," Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

"A strike on dense residential areas is a targeted attack on people. This is a targeted killing of civilians. There will definitely be punishment for this," Klymenko emphasized.

