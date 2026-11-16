In Kramatorsk, an enemy FPV drone attacked a gas workers’ vehicle; there are wounded

Russian occupiers attacked a Donetskoblhaz vehicle in Kramatorsk; two gas workers were injured, UNN reports, citing a statement by the company.

Today, November 16, at around 09:00, Russian forces struck a Donetskoblhaz service vehicle with an FPV drone in the Sotsmistechko area of Kramatorsk. As a result of the attack, two employees of the Kramatorsk Gas Management Department were injured while performing their official duties - the statement said.

According to preliminary information, the condition of the injured is assessed as mild. The company's service vehicle was damaged.

Russia struck a Naftogaz facility in the Chernihiv region with two missiles

Today, a Russian drone attacked our employees again. Two people were injured right while performing their work. The most important thing is that they are alive. But how many more such incidents must occur? Our gas workers go to work every day understanding that they may not return home. The enemy is deliberately attacking people who ensure the vital functions of frontline cities - said the chairman of the board of Donetskoblhaz, Vadym Batii.

Russians attacked a Naftogaz facility in the Poltava region with drones