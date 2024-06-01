In Kiev, on June 2, the limits of electricity consumption will be enough for 76% of the needs

In Kiev, as of June 2, the limits of electricity consumption may be enough only to meet 76% of the needs during the hours when the shutdown schedules will be in effect, reports DTEK Energy Holding, reports UNN.

Details

Stabilization shutdowns for June 2. Kiev, Kiev Region, Odessa Region... Donetsk region:according to Ukrenergo's instructions, tomorrow there will be shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 05:00, as well as from 18:00 to 24: 00. Kiev. The limits allocated by Ukrenergo will be enough for 76% of needs during the hours when schedules will be in effect according to the message of DTEK, published in the Telegram channel of the holding.

It is specified that the Dnipropetrovsk region should pass tomorrow without power outages. In case of changes, the company will promptly inform the IU.

Sakharuk on two DTEK stations that were attacked by the Russian Federation: very serious destruction of equipment