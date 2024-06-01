In Kiev, on June 2, the limits of electricity consumption will be enough for 76% of the needs
Kyiv • UNN
On June 2, planned power outages will occur in Kiev and some other regions due to power supply restrictions, while the limits allocated to Kiev will be enough only for 76% of the needs during the shutdown hours.
In Kiev, as of June 2, the limits of electricity consumption may be enough only to meet 76% of the needs during the hours when the shutdown schedules will be in effect, reports DTEK Energy Holding, reports UNN.
Details
Stabilization shutdowns for June 2. Kiev, Kiev Region, Odessa Region... Donetsk region:according to Ukrenergo's instructions, tomorrow there will be shutdown schedules from 00:00 to 05:00, as well as from 18:00 to 24: 00. Kiev. The limits allocated by Ukrenergo will be enough for 76% of needs during the hours when schedules will be in effect
It is specified that the Dnipropetrovsk region should pass tomorrow without power outages. In case of changes, the company will promptly inform the IU.
