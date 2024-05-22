In Kiev, five "criminal authorities" were detained: law enforcement officers conducted a special operation

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 72676 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105513 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148476 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249223 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173846 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165143 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 43556 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 38363 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 32235 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56748 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50756 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249223 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225288 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211457 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237233 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224085 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 72676 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 50756 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 56748 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112677 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113591 views
In Kiev, five "criminal authorities" were detained: law enforcement officers conducted a special operation

In Kiev, five "criminal authorities" were detained: law enforcement officers conducted a special operation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 21395 views

Five "criminal authorities" were detained in Kyiv for participating in criminal "gatherings" linked to an illegal group that produced forged documents to help those liable for military service illegally cross the Ukrainian border.

Five "criminal authorities" for participating in criminal gatherings were detained in the capital, reports UNN with reference to the capital's prosecutor's office.

"... suspicion was reported to five "criminal authorities" for participating in criminal gatherings (Part 1 of Article 255-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and another person in organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border (part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), " the report says.

Details

According to the investigation, a group of persons with signs of Organization for the purpose of illegal transfer of men liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine provided for the production of forged documents – temporary certificates of those liable for military service, certificates of Military Medical commissions on unfitness for military service, certificates of the shopping center and SP, etc.

Participants of this group during June 2022 – September 2023 found at least 42 clients, from whom they received 5 thousand dollars each. However, later the "customers" demanded the return of these funds due to their failure to fulfill their obligations to produce documents, and therefore there were contradictions between the members of the criminal group on this issue.

To resolve this conflict situation, the members of the criminal group turned to several "criminal authorities", one of whom was involved as an "arbitrator" and organized criminal meetings (gatherings).

Law enforcement officers documented the holding of three criminal meetings on the territory of Kiev with the participation of "criminal authorities" and collected evidence of their involvement in illegal activities.

Law enforcement officers conducted a special operation on the territory of Kiev, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kiev regions and detained five "criminal authorities"in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During the searches, 70 thousand US Dollars, 1 thousand euros, weapons and ammunition, certificates of various law enforcement agencies, state authorities and media with signs of forgery, mobile phones, bank cards, sets of lock picks, 4 cars, etc.were seized.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising