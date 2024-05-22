In Kiev, five "criminal authorities" were detained: law enforcement officers conducted a special operation

Five "criminal authorities" for participating in criminal gatherings were detained in the capital, reports UNN with reference to the capital's prosecutor's office.

"... suspicion was reported to five "criminal authorities" for participating in criminal gatherings (Part 1 of Article 255-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and another person in organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border (part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), " the report says.

Details

According to the investigation, a group of persons with signs of Organization for the purpose of illegal transfer of men liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine provided for the production of forged documents – temporary certificates of those liable for military service, certificates of Military Medical commissions on unfitness for military service, certificates of the shopping center and SP, etc.

Participants of this group during June 2022 – September 2023 found at least 42 clients, from whom they received 5 thousand dollars each. However, later the "customers" demanded the return of these funds due to their failure to fulfill their obligations to produce documents, and therefore there were contradictions between the members of the criminal group on this issue.

To resolve this conflict situation, the members of the criminal group turned to several "criminal authorities", one of whom was involved as an "arbitrator" and organized criminal meetings (gatherings).

Law enforcement officers documented the holding of three criminal meetings on the territory of Kiev with the participation of "criminal authorities" and collected evidence of their involvement in illegal activities.

Law enforcement officers conducted a special operation on the territory of Kiev, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kiev regions and detained five "criminal authorities"in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

During the searches, 70 thousand US Dollars, 1 thousand euros, weapons and ammunition, certificates of various law enforcement agencies, state authorities and media with signs of forgery, mobile phones, bank cards, sets of lock picks, 4 cars, etc.were seized.