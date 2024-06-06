In Kiev, a civilian hit an employee of the shopping center: the attacker was a former soldier who escaped from the unit

In Kiev, a man, at the request of the shopping center to provide Military registration documents for verification, hit one of the servicemen. The attacker was detained by the police, who later found out that the man was a former military man who voluntarily left the unit in the spring of last year. This was stated in the Kiev City Shopping Center and joint venture, reports UNN.

Details

The ministry said that on Wednesday, June 5, near the Khreshchatyk metro station, a plainclothes man approached the servicemen of the territorial recruitment and social support center and began to provoke a conflict.

The servicemen, without succumbing to provocations, legally asked the man for military registration documents. Instead, he began to threaten and hit one of the servicemen. The attacker was detained by the police. The man could not explain the reasons for his aggressive actions - summed up in the shopping center.

The department adds that another man turned out to be a former serviceman who left the military unit without permission from 29.04.2023. The materials of the internal investigation were transferred to the state Bureau of Investigation.

Beating and driving a man to suicide: Kyiv Regional CCC denies the scandal

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of the NWCH, investigative actions are underway - summed up in the Kiev City Shopping Center and joint venture.

Context

Earlier, a video appeared on the network showing how a civilian hit a man in a military uniform. The incident occurred on June 5 in the center of the capital, near the Khreshchatyk metro station.

Recall

The Kiev City Shopping Center and joint venture commented on the incident in Kiev involving employees of the shopping center and police officers, where near the Metro Station women "beat off" a civilian from representatives of the shopping center, stating that withpolice officers and military personnel acting within the law,

In Zhytomyr region man died after epileptic attack that occurred day after his taking to TCR: recruitment center responded