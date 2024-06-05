In Zhytomyr region man died after epileptic attack that occurred day after his taking to TCR: recruitment center responded

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

In Zhytomyr region man died after epileptic attack that occurred day after his taking to TCR: recruitment center responded

In Zhytomyr region man died after epileptic attack that occurred day after his taking to TCR: recruitment center responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

The person liable for military service died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic seizure, after he was taken to TCR for military service.

In the Zhytomyr region, a person liable for military service died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic seizure that occurred in the morning of the day after he was taken to the TCR to pass the MMC, The Zhytomyr regional territorial recruitment and Social Support Center reported, writes UNN.

Details

The TCR responded to "information about the deceased person liable for military service", which "spread in one of the local groups on Facebook, where in the comments the death of a man is associated with certain actions on the part of the shopping center and the joint venture."

"We inform you: on May 28, 2024, Serhiy K., who was liable for military service, was delivered to the 2nd Department of the Zvyagelsky RTCR and joint venture to pass the MMC. Witnesses note that the man had been abusing alcohol a few days earlier and had signs of minor injuries. on the morning of May 29, a man was "seized" by an epileptic seizure caused by prolonged alcohol consumption," the TCR said.

It is noted that the man was given first aid, an ambulance was called. "The investigative team at the scene of the incident qualified the incident as self-mutilation. Unfortunately, on June 2, 2024, a man died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic attack," the report says.

"The investigators who conducted the examination noted that no extraneous physical influence was exerted on the man. We express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased!"- noted in the TCR.

The shopping center responded to the incident in Kiev with the detention of a man and a civilian who "beat off" him03.06.24, 19:07 • 50952 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
facebookFacebook
zhytomyrZhytomyr
