In Zhytomyr region man died after epileptic attack that occurred day after his taking to TCR: recruitment center responded

In the Zhytomyr region, a person liable for military service died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic seizure that occurred in the morning of the day after he was taken to the TCR to pass the MMC, The Zhytomyr regional territorial recruitment and Social Support Center reported, writes UNN.

Details

The TCR responded to "information about the deceased person liable for military service", which "spread in one of the local groups on Facebook, where in the comments the death of a man is associated with certain actions on the part of the shopping center and the joint venture."

"We inform you: on May 28, 2024, Serhiy K., who was liable for military service, was delivered to the 2nd Department of the Zvyagelsky RTCR and joint venture to pass the MMC. Witnesses note that the man had been abusing alcohol a few days earlier and had signs of minor injuries. on the morning of May 29, a man was "seized" by an epileptic seizure caused by prolonged alcohol consumption," the TCR said.

It is noted that the man was given first aid, an ambulance was called. "The investigative team at the scene of the incident qualified the incident as self-mutilation. Unfortunately, on June 2, 2024, a man died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic attack," the report says.

"The investigators who conducted the examination noted that no extraneous physical influence was exerted on the man. We express our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased!"- noted in the TCR.

