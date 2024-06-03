The shopping center responded to the incident in Kiev with the detention of a man and a civilian who "beat off" him

Kiev City Shopping Center and joint venture commented on the incident in Kiev with the participation of employees of the shopping center and police officers, where near the Metro Station women "beat off" a civilian from representatives of the shopping center, saying that police officers and military personnel acted within the law, reports UNN.

In the city of Kiev, near the Metro station "Demeevskaya" during the verification of documents by the National Police of Ukraine, persons who evaded military duty were found. One of the men tried to resist. When trying to detain him, civilians began to resist law enforcement officers and military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support center. And by such actions, citizens deliberately allowed a person who violated the law to escape - the message says.

The TCK reported that one of the servicemen who recently returned from the war zone, where he was wounded, could not contain his emotions and tried to hit a civilian, who, in turn, continued to provoke a conflict and hinder the legitimate actions of law enforcement officers.

An internal investigation is already underway about this - noted in the message.

The shopping center noted that employees of the National Police of Ukraine and military personnel of the territorial Center for recruitment and social support acted within the framework of the law.

We emphasize that for obstructing mobilization measures, there is a penalty in accordance with article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - informs the shopping center.

Сontext

Telegram channels distributed a video of the forceful detention of a man in Demeyevka by employees of the shopping center, the police and unknown men of athletic build in "Panama hats".

Passers-by women and local saleswomen in Kiev tried to influence the employees of the shopping center in order to get the man out of them.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the saleswomen who went to "beat off" her husband allegedly received a headbutt from an employee of the shopping center.

