Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 41586 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100854 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144105 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148699 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244127 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172894 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164422 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222303 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113003 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 10:44 AM • 77201 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110394 views
March 1, 11:22 AM • 36536 views
March 1, 11:59 AM • 49958 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 86282 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 244127 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222303 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 208639 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 234556 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 221534 views
06:49 PM • 41586 views
05:32 PM • 25559 views
04:47 PM • 30820 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 110394 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 112557 views
The shopping center responded to the incident in Kiev with the detention of a man and a civilian who "beat off" him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50952 views

The shopping center explained that one of the servicemen recently returned from the war zone, where he was wounded, and it was impossible to contain his emotions. However, they claim that employees of the National Police of Ukraine and military personnel of the territorial Center for recruitment and social support acted within the law.

Kiev City Shopping Center and joint venture commented on the incident in Kiev with the participation of employees of the shopping center and police officers, where near the Metro Station women "beat off" a civilian from representatives of the shopping center, saying that police officers and military personnel acted within the law, reports UNN.

In the city of Kiev, near the Metro station "Demeevskaya" during the verification of documents by the National Police of Ukraine, persons who evaded military duty were found. One of the men tried to resist. When trying to detain him, civilians began to resist law enforcement officers and military personnel of the territorial recruitment and social support center. And by such actions, citizens deliberately allowed a person who violated the law to escape

- the message says.

The TCK reported that one of the servicemen who recently returned from the war zone, where he was wounded, could not contain his emotions and tried to hit a civilian, who, in turn, continued to provoke a conflict and hinder the legitimate actions of law enforcement officers.

An internal investigation is already underway about this

- noted in the message.

The shopping center noted that employees of the National Police of Ukraine and military personnel of the territorial Center for recruitment and social support acted within the framework of the law.

We emphasize that for obstructing mobilization measures, there is a penalty in accordance with article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine

- informs the shopping center.

Сontext

Telegram channels distributed a video of the forceful detention of a man in Demeyevka by employees of the shopping center, the police and unknown men of athletic build in "Panama hats".

Passers-by women and local saleswomen in Kiev tried to influence the employees of the shopping center in order to get the man out of them.

According to eyewitnesses, one of the saleswomen who went to "beat off" her husband allegedly received a headbutt from an employee of the shopping center.

SocietyWarKyiv
kyivKyiv

