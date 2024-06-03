ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110480 views
March 1, 09:59 AM • 35952 views
March 1, 10:44 AM • 54646 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106274 views
12:32 PM • 53891 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239224 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219702 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206229 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 232305 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219457 views
05:32 PM • 10205 views
04:47 PM • 17473 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106274 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110480 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158507 views
Banker and his accomplices suspected of embezzling over UAH 6 million in Kyiv

Kyiv

 • 28676 views

The banker and two of his accomplices probably stole more than UAH 6 million from clients' bank accounts by forging documents and illegally withdrawing funds. illegal withdrawals.

Kiev police report the exposure of a group of fraudsters, including the head of the bank's branch and two of his acquaintances. They are suspected of embezzling almost UAH 6.2 million from someone else's bank account. Reports UNN with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

It is established that the criminal group included three people. This is the 32-year-old manager of the bank's branch, as well as two of his acquaintances. An employee of the bank chose among the clients of the financial institution a woman who has a significant amount of money in her account. According to law enforcement officers, the person involved gave this data to a 42-year - old friend, who, in turn, made fictitious documents in the name of the victim. Then, using forged documents, the 29-year-old accomplice of the defendants withdrew almost UAH 6.2 million from the woman's account.

In Uzhgorod, a man reported that he came with explosives to UKRGASBANK: the police did not find any dangerous items30.05.24, 20:21 • 24931 view

The police also identified five more victims, from whose accounts the attackers similarly withdrew money.

Image

Now the exact amount of damage caused to them is being determined. According to preliminary estimates, it may reach UAH 10 million.

addition

The police searched the suspects ' homes.

Image

The police seized "rough" records, phone numbers with correspondence, wigs used by one of the defendants for disguise, money and jewelry purchased at the expense of the victims, as well as three cars.

Image

Six fraudsters were extradited to the Czech Republic for a scheme worth UAH 5.5 million: money was transferred to cryptocurrency and cash to buy luxury cars and real estate14.05.24, 12:00 • 28474 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
czech-republicCzech Republic

Contact us about advertising