In Uzhgorod, a man reported that he came with explosives to UKRGASBANK: the police did not find any dangerous items

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77636 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140297 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172008 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163765 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148006 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219954 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206456 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

In Uzhgorod, a man reported that he came with explosives to UKRGASBANK: the police did not find any dangerous items

In Uzhgorod, a man reported that he came with explosives to UKRGASBANK: the police did not find any dangerous items

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24932 views

The man reported the presence of explosives in his bag in a bank in Uzhgorod, but after examination by explosives experts, no dangerous items were found.

In Uzhgorod, in the premises of UKRGASBANK, a man reported that he had explosives with him. As reported in the police of the Transcarpathian region, bomb technicians have already conducted an inspection of the bag and the premises of the institution – no dangerous objects or substances were found, reports UNN.

Details

As reported in the Telegram channel journalist Vitaly Glagola, the man shouted and said that he had explosives in his bag with him. Employees of the bank had to call employees of the State Security Service and Explosives technicians. The place was cordoned off  at the time of the inspection.

As indicated in the report, the man probably has a mental illness.

Add

Law enforcement officers conducted a detailed inspection of the bank's premises, the mining of which was reported by one of the visitors. No explosive objects were found. Investigative actions are continuing with the person involved.

"Today at 18: 15, police officers received a message from employees of one of the banking institutions located in the central part of Uzhgorod that one of the visitors behaves inappropriately and claims that he has explosives in his bag. Police squads immediately responded to the call, which quickly identified a potential bomber and evacuated people from the bank's premises to a safe distance. Police bomb technicians conducted an inspection of the bag and the premises of the institution – no dangerous items or substances were found," the report says.

An investigative team is working with the person involved. The legal qualification of the event is determined.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

