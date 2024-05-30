In Uzhgorod, a man reported that he came with explosives to UKRGASBANK: the police did not find any dangerous items

In Uzhgorod, in the premises of UKRGASBANK, a man reported that he had explosives with him. As reported in the police of the Transcarpathian region, bomb technicians have already conducted an inspection of the bag and the premises of the institution – no dangerous objects or substances were found, reports UNN.

Details

As reported in the Telegram channel journalist Vitaly Glagola, the man shouted and said that he had explosives in his bag with him. Employees of the bank had to call employees of the State Security Service and Explosives technicians. The place was cordoned off at the time of the inspection.

As indicated in the report, the man probably has a mental illness.

Law enforcement officers conducted a detailed inspection of the bank's premises, the mining of which was reported by one of the visitors. No explosive objects were found. Investigative actions are continuing with the person involved.

"Today at 18: 15, police officers received a message from employees of one of the banking institutions located in the central part of Uzhgorod that one of the visitors behaves inappropriately and claims that he has explosives in his bag. Police squads immediately responded to the call, which quickly identified a potential bomber and evacuated people from the bank's premises to a safe distance. Police bomb technicians conducted an inspection of the bag and the premises of the institution – no dangerous items or substances were found," the report says.

An investigative team is working with the person involved. The legal qualification of the event is determined.