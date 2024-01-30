In Kherson region, the Russian army attacked an enterprise with Shahed drones, fired 67 times, and left a victim

Russian troops attacked the territory and the building of an enterprise in Kherson district with Shahed attack drones, Kherson region was shelled 67 times over the past day, one person was killed and one wounded, the head of the Kherson regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 67 attacks, firing 272 shells from mortars, artillery, MLRS, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, including 2 "Shahed" types. Russian troops shelled residential areas of the region's settlements; "Shahed" attacked the territory and building of an enterprise in Kherson district - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured due to Russian aggression.

