In Kherson region Russians hit an educational institution and a cell tower, two wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 9 settlements yesterday, damaging houses, hitting an educational institution, a cell phone tower, a water tower and wounding two people, the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Lvove, Antonivka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Stanislav, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Komyshany and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire over the past day.

Russian military, according to him, shot at residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 3 private houses were damaged. An outbuilding and a private car were damaged.

A school, a cell tower and a water tower were hit. Two people were injured as a result of Russian aggression - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

